Diabate accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 win over the Rockets.

Diabate started the season in a timeshare for the center position with rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, but the former has now started in each of his last 20 appearances. The fourth-year big man from Michigan is averaging 9.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over his last five contests.