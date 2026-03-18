Diabate exited to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Heat with an apparent left hand injury, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Perley notes that Diabate looked to be grabbing his left hand as he walked into the locker room, though it's not clear when he suffered the injury. Given the score of the game and the fact that he went to the locker room with only a few minutes remaining, it would seem unlikely that he returns to this one.