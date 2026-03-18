Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Goes to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate exited to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Heat with an apparent left hand injury, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Perley notes that Diabate looked to be grabbing his left hand as he walked into the locker room, though it's not clear when he suffered the injury. Given the score of the game and the fact that he went to the locker room with only a few minutes remaining, it would seem unlikely that he returns to this one.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Kept in check Saturday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Serviceable two-way effort•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Second straight double-double•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Enjoys strong all-around night•