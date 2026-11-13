Diabate provided seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Suns.

Scoring has never been the main attraction with Diabate, and that hasn't changed this season. Instead, he's developed into a useful specialist by averaging 9.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 61.0 percent from the field. Those numbers give him legitimate value in category leagues, particularly for managers who can afford to sacrifice some offensive production in exchange for rebounding and defensive consistency.