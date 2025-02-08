Diabate notched nine points (4-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over San Antonio.
Diabate got the starting nod Friday, falling one point short of a double-double. With Mark Williams now in Los Angeles, Diabate appears as though he will be the starting center moving forward, despite the addition of Jusuf Nurkic. Although Diabate's overall appeal is somewhat limited, he should be a great source of rebounds, with some upside when it comes to efficiency and defensive contributions.
