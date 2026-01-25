Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Grabs double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate posted 11 points (2-3 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over Washington.
The fourth-year center is up to 11 double-doubles on the season, extending his career high, and three of them have come in his last seven games. Since moving into the starting five just before Christmas, Diabate has pulled down double-digit boards in seven of 14 contests, averaging 8.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Starting Saturday after all•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Not playing Saturday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Questionable for Saturday•