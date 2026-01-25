Diabate posted 11 points (2-3 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over Washington.

The fourth-year center is up to 11 double-doubles on the season, extending his career high, and three of them have come in his last seven games. Since moving into the starting five just before Christmas, Diabate has pulled down double-digit boards in seven of 14 contests, averaging 8.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.8 minutes.