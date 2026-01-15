default-cbs-image
Diabate is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right hip soreness.

Diabate pops up on the Hornets' injury report with a hip injury. The center has started in both games since Ryan Kalkbrenner returned from a prolonged absence, and Diabate is averaging 9.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks across 30.6 minutes per game in January.

