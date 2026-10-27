Diabate contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-103 win over Washington.

Diabate delivered his strongest rebounding performance of the young season while recording his first double-double of the campaign. The center also made a significant defensive impact with three blocks, providing valuable production across multiple categories. His limited offensive involvement caps his scoring upside, but his rebounding and defensive contributions give him considerable appeal in category-based fantasy formats.