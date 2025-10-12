default-cbs-image
Diabate is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Diabate might have the inside track to earn the starting role after the offseason departure of Mark Williams, but he'll have to wait for his chance off the bench in this one. Ryan Kalkbrenner will get the starting nod in this one.

