Diabate (eye) tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 5-7 FT) and six rebounds across 29 minutes in Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Though Jusuf Nurkic drew the start at center with Mark Williams (conditioning) resting for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Diabate saw the larger share of playing time. So long as head coach Charles Lee sticks with Nurkic as the top backup when Williams plays, Diabate looks like he'll be the odd man out of the rotation, as was the case in Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers. Diabate was available for that contest but didn't play in a coach's decision after he had missed the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 12 in Orlando due to a right eye abrasion.