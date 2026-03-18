Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Leaves early with hand injury
Diabate exited Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat with 4:19 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left hand injury, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He finished with eight points (4-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes.
Diabate bounced back following a four-point, five-rebound performance during Saturday's loss to San Antonio, though he seemingly picked up a hand injury late in the contest. The Hornets were up by 28 points at the time of Diabate's departure, so while it's possible that he was lifted early as a precaution, his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic. If Diabate is forced to miss time, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely move into the starting five.
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