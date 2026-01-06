Diabate is probable for Wednesday's game against Toronto due to a right wrist sprain.

Diabate recently sat out two games due to the sprain, and the Hornets continue to keep an eye on his health for the first half of this back-to-back set. With Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) facing another absence, Diabate is slated to start Wednesday. Diabate has averaged 8.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.8 minutes per tilt across seven games as a starter this season, shooting 67.6 percent from the floor.