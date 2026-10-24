Diabate registered five points (2-2 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 21 minutes in Friday's 128-81 loss to the Hawks.

Diabate saw his playing time drop from 34 minutes in the season opener against the Nets on Wednesday to just 21 here, largely because of the lopsided score. He remained productive on the glass, but his scoring and defensive numbers weren't as notable as in the previous game. His rebounding and defensive contributions provide a useful fantasy foundation, although his limited offensive involvement makes consistent minutes particularly important to his value.