Diabate put up 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist over 23 minutes in Friday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks.

Diabate drew the start over rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner and is trending towards being Charlotte's starting center in their first regular season game, as he outpaced Kalkbrenner (15) and Mason Plumlee (10) in minutes played during the team's final preseason outing. In eight starts during the 2024-25 season, Diabate averaged 7.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks over 28.3 minutes.