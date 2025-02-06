Diabate recorded 10 points (2-2 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Bucks.

Despite registering just two field-goal attempts Wednesday, Diabate reached double-digit points for the fourth time in his last five games thanks to his solid efficiency from the charity stripe. The third-year center finished as the Hornets' leading rebounder en route to his fourth double-double of the season (and his second in his last four games). Diabate has had some solid production off the bench this season, particularly on the glass, but for now, he's firmly behind Mark Williams in the center rotation.