Diabate put up 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 23 minutes in Sunday's 139-113 win over Washington.

Diabate has been one of the more important players among the bench unit, as he and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner continue to compete for minutes and potentially the starting job. If Diabate can continue to post performances like he did Sunday, he may be able to crack the starting lineup in the forseeable future.