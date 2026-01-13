Diabate closed with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Clippers.

Diabate was an excellent bright spot during the loss, as the 2025 second-round pick continued to hold onto the starting role despite Ryan Kalkbrenner's return. Kalkbrenner scored only two points over 13 minutes during the loss, and while it may be the team's intent to bring Kalkbrenner back slowly, Diabate is definitely making a case for more time at the five. He logged a solid 8.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks during Kalkbrenner's seven-game absence.