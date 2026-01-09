Diabate racked up 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Diabate finished Thursday's loss to the Pacers with only five boards, his fewest since Dec. 20 and the only time he's been held below eight since entering the starting lineup on Dec. 23. With Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) sidelined, Diabate has played at least 28 minutes in seven straight games and has been a strong source of rebounds, averaging 8.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game during that time.