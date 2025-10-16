Diabate generated 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason win over Memphis.

Diabate led Charlotte's reserves in points and paced the whole team in rebounds. Nine of his 13 boards came on the offensive end. Entering his fourth professional season, Diabate appears to be competing with rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner for the starting center spot.