Diabate is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Hornets will be without rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner (personal), so Diabate will start in his place. Diabate is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game off the bench this season. This will be his first start of the campaign.

