Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Moving to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Hornets will be without rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner (personal), so Diabate will start in his place. Diabate is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game off the bench this season. This will be his first start of the campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Snags 13 boards•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Cruises to second double-double•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Just misses double-double•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Logs first double-double of season•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Teases double-double off bench•