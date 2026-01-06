Diabate accumulated nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over Oklahoma City.

Diabate was able to return from a two-game absence related to a wrist injury, and he picked up right where he left off. Meanwhile, Ryan Kalkbrenner remains sidelined by an elbow issue that continues to linger. Over his last five games, Diabate is averaging 9.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes per contest.