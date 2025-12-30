Diabate notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks.

Diabate continues to thrive in the absence of Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle), whose been sidelined for four straight games. During that small sample size, Diabate has produced fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 10.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 32.9 minutes per contest.