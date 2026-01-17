Diabate (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Diabate popped up on Friday's injury report due to right hamstring soreness. The injury will prevent him from playing Saturday, but he could return for the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Sunday against the Nuggets. With Diabate sidelined, Ryan Kalkbrenner will likely enter the Hornets' starting five, and Grant Williams and PJ Hall should see extended minutes.