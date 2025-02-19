Diabate (eye) is off the Hornets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

The big man is set to return to game action after missing the club's final outing before the All-Star break due to a right eye abrasion. With Mark Williams (reconditioning) listed as probable to suit up, Diabate will likely rejoin the second unit. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.