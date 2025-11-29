Diabate produced four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Friday's 123-116 victory over the Bulls.

Diabate logged fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, something that should be monitored moving forward. Despite coming off the bench behind Ryan Kalkbrenner, Diabate has been able to carve out a meaningful role, averaging 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in 22,5 minutes per game. He is worth rostering in specific situations, those being anywhere typical big-man stats are required.