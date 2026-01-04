default-cbs-image
Diabate (wrist) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Thunder.

It looks like there's a chance Diabate could return from a two-game absence Monday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Diabate is cleared to return, Tidjane Salaun could see a reduction in minutes.

