Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate (wrist) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Thunder.
It looks like there's a chance Diabate could return from a two-game absence Monday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Diabate is cleared to return, Tidjane Salaun could see a reduction in minutes.
