Diabate is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.

The hamstring issue is a new concern for Diabate, who has been a regular on the injury report so far this month due to hip and wrist injuries. If the big man is not cleared to play in the front end of this back-to-back set, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely step into the starting five, while PJ Hall could enter the Charlotte rotation.