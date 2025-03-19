Diabate (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Diabate didn't return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent knee injury and required assistance to go to the locker room. However, the questionable tag suggests the injury might not have been as severe as initially thought. A decision on his status will be made closer to Thursday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Fails to return Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Injures knee Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Posts double-double in spot start•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Starting Saturday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Muted role continues•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Plays well off bench•