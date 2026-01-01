Diabate is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right wrist sprain.

Friday is the first half of a back-to-back for the Hornets, which could play a part in determining the 2022 second-rounder's availability this weekend. With Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) and Mason Plumlee (groin) unavailable, PJ Hall could start at center while Tidjane Salaun picks up the backup role if Diabate is also out.