Diabate is not in the Hornets' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic.

After starting in each of the Hornets' last two games, Diabate will come off the bench Monday while Taj Gibson starts at center. Diabate has logged at least 11 rebounds in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 3.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 24.8 minutes per game.