Diabate notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and six steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite coming off the bench, Diabate played the bulk of the center minutes following an injury to Mason Plumlee (groin) after just 10 minutes. Ryan Kalkbrenner was also missing in this one, sidelined due to an elbow injury. Diabate rewarded anyone who streamed him in, recording a career-high six steals while also dominating the glass with a season-high 14 boards. If Kalkbrenner and Plumlee are forced to miss additional time, Diabate would become a must-roster player, albeit as a short-term option only.