Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Snags 13 boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate logged seven points (1-3 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 victory over the Bucks.
Diabate didn't offer much in terms of scoring production, but he led the Hornets on the boards with 13 rebounds, which marks a season high for the Michigan product. Despite coming off the bench in every game this season, Diabate has offered up reasonable contributions, averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while knocking down 65.0 percent of his field-goal attempts through 11 appearances.
