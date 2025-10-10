default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Diabate produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Diabate currently has the inside track to the starting role at center after Mark Willams' departure. Mason Plumlee and 2025 second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner will also be on hand to provide support, but the first-unit spot is Diabate's to lose. He played a minimal role with Charlotte last season after spending two seasons with the Clippers, and the team is relying on the former Michigan star's potential to shore up the frontcourt.

More News