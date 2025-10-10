Diabate produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Diabate currently has the inside track to the starting role at center after Mark Willams' departure. Mason Plumlee and 2025 second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner will also be on hand to provide support, but the first-unit spot is Diabate's to lose. He played a minimal role with Charlotte last season after spending two seasons with the Clippers, and the team is relying on the former Michigan star's potential to shore up the frontcourt.