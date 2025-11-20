Diabate recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Pacers.

Diabate's 24 minutes of action were one shy of starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner's total against the Pacers. The two finished with similar stats Wednesday night, with both bordering on a double-double. There's no indication that Diabete's role will fade, as he's averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game across the month of November despite splitting time with Kalkbrenner.