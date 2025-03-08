Now Playing

Diabate is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Nets on Saturday.

Diabate will make his eighth start of the season Saturday due to the absences of Mark Williams (foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (neck). Diabate's last start came Feb. 10 against the Nets, when he logged 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes.

