Diabate will start in Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

Diabate will get the starting nod in Charlotte's preseason opener. The big man appeared in 71 regular-season games (eight starts) for the Hornets last season, during which he averaged 5.7 points and 6.2 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game. He's expected to compete for playing time with Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner this season.