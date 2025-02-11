Diabate won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to a right eye abrasion. He tallied 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes before leaving.
Diabate was cruising to a big night prior to going down with the injury. Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson will be forced to hold down the center position during the final period with both Diabate and Mark Williams (not injury related) out.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Available against Nets•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Listed questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Exits early with eye injury•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Makes trip to locker room•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Upgraded from two-way contract•