Diabate racked up 12 points (6-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 loss to the Magic.

Diabate made the most of his minutes in this defeat against the Magic and showed the two-way impact he can generate when given enough time on the court. Diabate is not expected to see the court regularly, but with Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs) nursing injuries, expect him to see more minutes in the coming days.