Diabate was suspended four games for his altercation during Monday's game against Detroit, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Miles Bridges was also suspended for four games, with both players eligible to return Feb. 24 against the Bulls. In Diabate's absence, Ryan Kalkbrenner will likely be asked to step into the starting role, and he'll offer a lot of upside in fantasy for the short term.

