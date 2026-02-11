Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Suspended four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate was suspended four games for his altercation during Monday's game against Detroit, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Miles Bridges was also suspended for four games, with both players eligible to return Feb. 24 against the Bulls. In Diabate's absence, Ryan Kalkbrenner will likely be asked to step into the starting role, and he'll offer a lot of upside in fantasy for the short term.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Booted from Monday's contest•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Another double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Firm grip on starting role•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Massive double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Grabs double-double in win•