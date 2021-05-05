Darling was active for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, but he didn't see the floor in a coach's decision during the Hornets' 102-99 win.

Darling was sidelined for the second half of April while battling a sprained ankle, but he was removed from the Hornets' injury report over the weekend. Though the two-way rookie appears to be healthy, he may have to wait a while to make his next appearance for the club. Head coach James Borrego has favored short eight- or nine-man rotations in recent games, and Darling is unlikely to get summoned from the bench in a competitive contest.