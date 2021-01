The Hornets announced Wednesday that Darling has been transferred to the Greensboro Swarm as the affiliate prepares for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Along with Darling, the Hornets also transferred fellow two-way player Grant Riller to the Swarm, while 15-man roster players Jalen McDaniels, Vernon Carey and Nick Richards (ankle) will also report to the bubble in Orlando. An undrafted rookie out of Delaware, Darling had yet to appear in any of the Hornets' first 17 games this season.