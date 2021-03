Darling was transferred from the Greensboro Swarm to the Hornets on Sunday.

Darling will join the Hornets after appearing in 13 games in the G League bubble for the Greensboro Swarm, in which he averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The 22-year-old guard has yet to appear at the NBA level, but he'll get a chance to do so in the second half of the season.