Darling and the Hornets agreed to a two-way contract after he went undrafted Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Canadian-born shooting guard enters the professional ranks after he was one of the NCAA's top perimeter threats while playing with Delaware in 2019-20. The 22-year-old paced the Fightin' Blue Hens with 21.0 points per game and knocked down 3.3 triples per game, converting those shots at a 39.9 percent clip. He'll hope to impress the Hornets in training camp and fill a specialist role off the bench as a rookie.