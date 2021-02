Darling recorded six points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-95 win over Long Island.

Darling was heavily involved off the bench Sunday and saw plenty of looks from the perimeter, but he only shot 12.5 percent from the floor during the blowout win over Long Island. The 22-year-old has played in two of the first three games of the 2020-21 G League season, averaging 10.0 points and 1.0 rebound over 20.3 minutes per contest.