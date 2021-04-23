site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Nate Darling: Out again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Darling (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Darling continues to be sidelined by a sprained right ankle, and it's unclear when he's expected to be available for the Hornets.
