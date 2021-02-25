Darling (knee) came off the bench and generated 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 120-118 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Darling sat out Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers with a sore right knee, but his ability to play in the second half of the back-to-back set implies his injury was only a minor concern. The two-way rookie from Delaware is expected to remain at the G League bubble in Orlando through the All-Star break before rejoining the Hornets.