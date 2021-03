Darling posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 111-107 loss to the Mad Ants.

Darling was one of the most productive starters for the Swarm on Friday, and he posted a season-high 16 points during the narrow loss to Fort Wayne. He's now averaging 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over 25.1 minutes per game this season.