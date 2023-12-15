Coach Steve Clifford said Mensah will make his NBA debut during Friday's game against New Orleans, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Hornets will be shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday with Mark Williams (back) and P.J. Washington (shoulder) unavailable, so Mensah will have an opportunity to see some minutes, likely off the bench. He's averaged 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over 14 appearances for the G League's Greensboro Swarm this year and signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Thursday, but he's unlikely to see as much work with the parent club.