Mensah signed a contract with the Hornets on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Mensah was a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego State, and he averaged 6.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.7 minutes per game during his fifth and final year with the Aztecs. He wasn't drafted Thursday but will have an opportunity to compete with the Hornets during Summer League.