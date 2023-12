Mensah is set to sign a two-way contract with the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mensah, who was undrafted out of San Diego State, has been playing with Charlotte's G League affiliate in Greensboro, but he will get the chance to earn NBA minutes in a depleted frontcourt. However, he's not likely to see meaningful minutes in the short-term scenario. Mensah is averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game across 14 appearances with the Swarm at the G League level.