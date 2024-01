Mensah ended Monday's 128-125 win over the Timberwolves with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes.

Mensah continues to play as the backup center, logging at least 15 minutes for the third consecutive game. While it has been nice to see him getting a crack at the big time, the fact he is still playing limited minutes even though the team is without its two primary options, does not bode well for his short-term future.